Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSC. Robert W. Baird cut Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.62.

NSC stock opened at $254.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.96. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after buying an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

