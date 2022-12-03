NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC) Shares Acquired by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthView Acquisition were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,036,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,968,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,353,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthView Acquisition alerts:

NorthView Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NVAC opened at $10.01 on Friday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthView Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthView Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.