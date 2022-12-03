NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $89.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00.

NVCR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

NovoCure Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVCR opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 0.77.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 175.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NovoCure by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

