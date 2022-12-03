NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.17.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
NRG Energy Price Performance
Shares of NRG opened at $41.25 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.
Institutional Trading of NRG Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 141.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NRG Energy Company Profile
NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.
