Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NVG opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.91. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $189,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

