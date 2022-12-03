Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NEA opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $15.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $51,961.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $313,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

