Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NAC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 646,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.