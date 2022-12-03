Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.65.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
