Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 225,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,428. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 66,483 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

