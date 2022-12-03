Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.90.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
