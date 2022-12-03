Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NKG opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,556 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.