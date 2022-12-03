Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 326,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,927 shares during the period.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

