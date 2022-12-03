Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JGH opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $16.09.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
