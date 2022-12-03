Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE JLS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

