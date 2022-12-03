Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE JLS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
