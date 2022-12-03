Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NUV opened at $8.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUV. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,386,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450,637 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 175.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

