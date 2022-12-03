Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
NUV opened at $8.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
