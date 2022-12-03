Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.493 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

QQQX stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

