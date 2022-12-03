Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:JPT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Shares of NYSE JPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.58. 7,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292. Nuveen Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.
