Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:JRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

