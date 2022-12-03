Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.22.
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
