Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.24. 29,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,482. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

