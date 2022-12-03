Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
BXMX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.22.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
