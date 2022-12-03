Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BXMX stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth $163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $239,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

