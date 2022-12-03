Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 83,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 328.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 48,372 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.