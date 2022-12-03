Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
NYSE:SPXX opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.92.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
