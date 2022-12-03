Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Bought by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 29.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NVEI opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. Nuvei Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

