NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Trading Up 20.7%

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
NV Bekaert Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.
About NV Bekaert
NV Bekaert SA provides steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. It offers tire cord and bead wire products for tire sector; hose reinforcement wire and conveyor belt reinforcement products; and steel wire products and solutions for agriculture, energy and utilities, mining, construction, consumer goods, and the industrial sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NV Bekaert (BEKAY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for NV Bekaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV Bekaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.