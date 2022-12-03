NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Trading Up 20.7%

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 20.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71.

NV Bekaert SA provides steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. It offers tire cord and bead wire products for tire sector; hose reinforcement wire and conveyor belt reinforcement products; and steel wire products and solutions for agriculture, energy and utilities, mining, construction, consumer goods, and the industrial sectors.

