NXM (NXM) Price Hits $41.09 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last week, NXM has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $41.09 or 0.00242207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $270.94 million and $1,805.22 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 41.699752 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,833.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

