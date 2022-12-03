Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OVLY opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.36. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
