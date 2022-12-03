Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 175.50 ($2.10). 230,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 134,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.08).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 158.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 161.11. The firm has a market cap of £183.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.17.

Insider Activity at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £5,080.90 ($6,078.36). In other news, insider Richard King bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366 ($4,026.80). Also, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £5,080.90 ($6,078.36). Insiders have bought a total of 8,803 shares of company stock worth $1,356,740 in the last three months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.