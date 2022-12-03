Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after acquiring an additional 518,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after acquiring an additional 437,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,652,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,318,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after acquiring an additional 357,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

