Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 14,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,597,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,517. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

