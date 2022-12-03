OmniaVerse (OMNIA) One Day Volume Hits $293,395.83

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $293,395.83 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.31 or 0.06341516 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00503328 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.33 or 0.30616262 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000468 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.