Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on ONCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,178.29% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
