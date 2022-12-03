Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 28.0% in November

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 561,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ONCT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 59,747 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 87,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,642. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,178.29% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.