One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of One Stop Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 8,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 million, a PE ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.41. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on One Stop Systems to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.