Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.12). Approximately 652,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,559,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Open Orphan Trading Up 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The company has a market capitalization of £67.09 million and a PE ratio of -25.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Open Orphan

In related news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan acquired 510,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £51,020.40 ($61,036.49).

Open Orphan Company Profile

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

