OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Buys $17,136.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $17,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,492.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OppFi Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,088. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

OppFi Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

