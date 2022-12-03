OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Buys $17,136.00 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $17,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,492.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OppFi Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE:OPFI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,088. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have commented on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.