Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 2.2%

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 1,220,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,208,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

About Oracle Power

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. It is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. The company primarily holds interests in the Thar Block VI project that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Thar Province of Pakistan.

