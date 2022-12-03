Orbler Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.15 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $14.79 or 0.00087178 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $3.01 billion and $2.15 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

