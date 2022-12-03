O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $37,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,968,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,827 shares of company stock worth $20,585,843 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $858.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $785.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $709.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $870.92. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.07 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

