Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 66,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

