Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Short Interest Update

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the October 31st total of 497,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Origin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OBNK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.36. 66,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,794. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.28.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $3,063,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp in the third quarter worth $276,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 15.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OBNK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Origin Bancorp
Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.
Featured Stories
