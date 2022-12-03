Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHPA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $29,212,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 129.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,265,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 713,295 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,072,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,537 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OHPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Orion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.66.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

