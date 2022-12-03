OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $436.81

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 436.81 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 492.60 ($5.89). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 483.60 ($5.79), with a volume of 798,821 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 815 ($9.75) to GBX 790 ($9.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.97) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 745 ($8.91).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 489.49.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

