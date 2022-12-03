Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,840,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,927 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital accounts for approximately 2.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Owl Rock Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

