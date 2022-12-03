Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
