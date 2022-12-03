Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Trading Up 2%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 268.50 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 261 ($3.12). Approximately 512,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,273,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.06).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.79) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.03) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.52.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Clive Brown bought 63,985 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,724.90 ($179,118.20). In related news, insider James (Spike) Willcocks sold 94,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.55), for a total transaction of £279,227.52 ($334,044.17). Also, insider Clive Brown acquired 63,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £149,724.90 ($179,118.20). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,098 shares of company stock worth $15,002,574.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

