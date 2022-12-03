Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.83% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 129,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period.

Get Oyster Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Profile

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.