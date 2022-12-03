PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 3,260,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.2 %

PCAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

