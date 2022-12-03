Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.83

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.77. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.