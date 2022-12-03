Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ PGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,330. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

