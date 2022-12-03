Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Down 28.4% in November

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 26.6 %

NASDAQ PGYWW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Pagaya Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

