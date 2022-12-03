Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,475,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 16,641,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 36.1 days.

Paladin Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PALAF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 283,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,272. Paladin Energy has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

