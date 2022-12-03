Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.40 and last traded at C$25.62. 30,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 77,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLC. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.89. The firm has a market cap of C$874.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$106.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,848.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

