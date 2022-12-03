Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 2,486 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parke Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 176.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 38,091.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

