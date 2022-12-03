Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Daniel J. Dalton Sells 2,486 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PKBK opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parke Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
