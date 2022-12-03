Partners Group Holding AG Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,849 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,848 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 28,677 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TRIP stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.