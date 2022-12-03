Partners Group Holding AG Has $336,000 Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Roku by 19.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Roku by 3.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 19.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cannonball Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $60.73 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

