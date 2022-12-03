PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 3.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 19,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 35,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
PARTS iD Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.
Institutional Trading of PARTS iD
PARTS iD Company Profile
PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.
