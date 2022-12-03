PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 3.8%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 19,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 35,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

PARTS iD Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of PARTS iD

PARTS iD Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ID. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 66.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 60.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PARTS iD by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PARTS iD in the first quarter valued at $431,000.

(Get Rating)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.